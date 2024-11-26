Ayush Ministry's Health Campaign Soars Nationwide

The 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan', a health awareness initiative by the Ministry of Ayush, is capturing considerable attention as participation numbers rise. The campaign has seen notable advancement, with 10,737 volunteers promoting its outreach nationwide, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Ayush.

The initiative aims to educate individuals about their distinctive Ayurvedic Prakriti, or mind-body constitution, and has already reached 6,828 participants who have completed their Prakriti assessments. Furthermore, 11,608 citizens have vowed to incorporate Ayurvedic principles into their lives, signaling a promising beginning for this expansive national endeavor.

Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Ayush, shared his excitement for the campaign's growing influence, noting that the enthusiasm is proof of Ayurveda's increasing prevalence in everyday life. He emphasized that those partaking in the Prakriti assessments are not only enhancing their personal health but are also helping build a healthier India for future generations. This campaign also targets breaking several Guinness World Records, such as creating the largest online photo album of Prakriti certificates and securing the most pledges for a health campaign, thereby magnifying its reach and impact.

