Left Menu

Ayush Ministry's Health Campaign Soars Nationwide

The 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan', an innovative initiative by the Ministry of Ayush, is gaining momentum with over 10,737 volunteers and 11,608 pledges for Ayurveda. The campaign's focus is on empowering individuals through Ayurvedic Prakriti assessments, aiming to boost holistic health awareness across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:06 IST
Ayush Ministry's Health Campaign Soars Nationwide
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan', a health awareness initiative by the Ministry of Ayush, is capturing considerable attention as participation numbers rise. The campaign has seen notable advancement, with 10,737 volunteers promoting its outreach nationwide, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Ayush.

The initiative aims to educate individuals about their distinctive Ayurvedic Prakriti, or mind-body constitution, and has already reached 6,828 participants who have completed their Prakriti assessments. Furthermore, 11,608 citizens have vowed to incorporate Ayurvedic principles into their lives, signaling a promising beginning for this expansive national endeavor.

Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State for Ayush, shared his excitement for the campaign's growing influence, noting that the enthusiasm is proof of Ayurveda's increasing prevalence in everyday life. He emphasized that those partaking in the Prakriti assessments are not only enhancing their personal health but are also helping build a healthier India for future generations. This campaign also targets breaking several Guinness World Records, such as creating the largest online photo album of Prakriti certificates and securing the most pledges for a health campaign, thereby magnifying its reach and impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024