Left Menu

Barrick Gold's Mali Dilemma: Detentions Amid Tax Disputes

Four senior employees of Canada's Barrick Gold have been detained in Mali over tax disputes as the military-led government seeks more revenue from mining operators. Barrick denies the charges and continues discussions with the government for a resolution. Mali demands $500 million in unpaid taxes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:12 IST
Barrick Gold's Mali Dilemma: Detentions Amid Tax Disputes

In a tense development in Mali's mining sector, four senior employees of Barrick Gold from Canada have been detained over unresolved tax disputes. The military-led government aims to extract more revenue from the mining industry as it grapples with economic challenges.

Barrick Gold, one of the leading gold producers globally, has denied charges against its employees. The company is engaged in ongoing negotiations with the Mali government to reach an amicable solution and secure their release. The company's CEO expressed confidence in resolving the disputes by the end of the year.

As the Mali government intensifies its efforts to recover $500 million in unpaid taxes from Barrick, the country's finance and justice ministries are handling the case. Similar tensions were seen with Australia's Resolute Mining, which settled its tax dispute by agreeing to a $160 million payment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024