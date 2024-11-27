Uttarakhand's Police Vision: Smart Policing and Drug-Free State

The newly-appointed Director General of Police for Uttarakhand, Deepam Seth, paid a courtesy call to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday at the Chief Minister's residence. During the meeting, Dhami extended congratulations to Seth and emphasized advancing law enforcement in the state towards smarter policing models.

Chief Minister Dhami underscored the need for empowering the police by integrating advanced technology, as part of the state government's resolve to eradicate drugs from Uttarakhand. Dhami described the police as pivotal in this mission, according to a statement from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office on social media.

The statement highlighted an impending aggressive campaign against drug abuse, aiming to incarcerate drug kingpins and smugglers. Enhanced focus on traffic safety was also noted during the discussions. Earlier, BJP leader Kailash Gahlot met with Chief Minister Dhami in New Delhi.

On Monday, Chief Minister Dhami addressed the public on Constitution Day. In his message, Dhami celebrated the Indian Constitution as the nation's essence, ensuring citizens' pride, rights, and honor. He paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, acknowledging the Constitution's role in forming India's global identity and urged citizens to honor both the rights and duties it enshrines. Dhami encouraged participation in the initiative 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'.

