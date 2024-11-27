Left Menu

Manipur Govt Intensifies Crackdown, Recommends AFSPA Review

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced extensive operations to apprehend perpetrators responsible for recent violence in Jiribam. The state seeks removal of AFSPA from six police stations, transferring key cases to the NIA, and addressing complex local issues while urging public calm amidst differing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 09:55 IST
Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that both the Central and State Governments have initiated significant combing operations in Jiribam and its neighboring areas. The efforts are aimed at nabbing those accountable for recent violent incidents, with Singh affirming that the operations will persist until justice is served.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Singh elaborated on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislature forum's approach, which includes urging the removal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from six freshly established police stations, handing over the investigation of recent Jiribam killings to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and conducting extensive operations against terrorists in the region.

The Chief Minister also spotlighted the legislative forum's November 18 proposal to the central government, advocating swift implementation. The NIA has since taken charge of all three critical cases linked to the Jiribam incidents. Singh highlighted ongoing operations to apprehend the culprits, along with efforts to locate a missing individual from Loitang Khunou while urging citizens to maintain peace and avoid emotional responses during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

