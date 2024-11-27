Police Nab Notorious Serial Killer After Nationwide Manhunt

The Valsad Police have successfully apprehended Rahul Singh Jat, a 29-year-old alleged serial killer accused of committing the rape and murder of a 19-year-old girl in Motiwada on November 14. Despite his handicap, Jat exploited his condition to travel unnoticed by train, targeting victims across multiple states.

A forensic examination confirmed the heinous nature of the crime. Acting swiftly on the incident report, the Valsad Police filed an FIR and assembled a special task force comprising four Deputy Superintendent Police (DYSP) and ten Police Inspectors (PI) to scour local railway stations with assistance from railway security personnel.

Within 11 days, detectives leveraged CCTV footage and meticulous tracking to link Jat to previous crimes, culminating in his arrest while traveling to Vapi. He confessed to five murders post-release from Jodhpur jail, spanning West Bengal, Karnataka, Telangana, and Gujarat. Jat is remanded for 10 days as investigations proceed.

