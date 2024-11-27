Paving the Path to a Greener India: Gadkari's Bio-Fuel Vision

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has emphasized the importance of reducing fossil fuel imports to address the pollution crisis in India. Speaking at the 'Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024', he described the bio-fuel economy as a crucial element in tackling air pollution issues.

Gadkari pointed out that the transport sector is responsible for 40 percent of air pollution in India. He called for alternative solutions to fossil fuels within the sector to develop a sustainable model for the future.

Highlighting challenges in agriculture due to surplus production, Gadkari announced government initiatives to convert agriculture into an energy sector. Projects in states like Punjab and Haryana aim to produce bio-CNG from rice straw, which contributes to pollution when burned.

(With inputs from agencies.)