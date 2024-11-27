Left Menu

Paving the Path to a Greener India: Gadkari's Bio-Fuel Vision

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights India's need to reduce fossil fuel imports to tackle pollution. Speaking at an event, he emphasized bio-fuel's importance and noted the transport sector's significant pollution contribution. He also discussed agriculture diversification into energy and India's economic growth goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has emphasized the importance of reducing fossil fuel imports to address the pollution crisis in India. Speaking at the 'Times Drive Green Conclave & Awards 2024', he described the bio-fuel economy as a crucial element in tackling air pollution issues.

Gadkari pointed out that the transport sector is responsible for 40 percent of air pollution in India. He called for alternative solutions to fossil fuels within the sector to develop a sustainable model for the future.

Highlighting challenges in agriculture due to surplus production, Gadkari announced government initiatives to convert agriculture into an energy sector. Projects in states like Punjab and Haryana aim to produce bio-CNG from rice straw, which contributes to pollution when burned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

