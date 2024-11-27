Madhya Pradesh CM's Productive Engagements in London: A Cultural and Economic Outlook

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made significant strides in London on Wednesday, connecting with academic and cultural communities. At Warwick University, he met with Professor Robin Clark, Dean of Warwick Manufacturing Group, and engaged with Indian students, fostering educational ties.

Earlier, CM Yadav visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to offer prayers and connect with the seer community. Emphasizing the global reach of Hindu Sanatana culture, he highlighted its ability to unify worship of 33 crore deities. He praised the Swami Narayan Sampradaya for elevating India's stature.

Yadav's visit aligns with a larger mission to attract investments in the UK and Germany by interacting with industrialists and government officials. He also participated in a memorial for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, delivering a heartfelt speech that commemorated the victims and acknowledged the collective trauma experienced globally.

