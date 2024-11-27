Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM's Productive Engagements in London: A Cultural and Economic Outlook

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with Warwick University academics and celebrated Hindu culture at the Swaminarayan Mandir during his visit to London. Yadav is on a mission to attract investments in the UK and Germany, while commemorating significant events like the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:03 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM's Productive Engagements in London: A Cultural and Economic Outlook
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav meets Professor Robin Clark, Dean of WMG. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made significant strides in London on Wednesday, connecting with academic and cultural communities. At Warwick University, he met with Professor Robin Clark, Dean of Warwick Manufacturing Group, and engaged with Indian students, fostering educational ties.

Earlier, CM Yadav visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to offer prayers and connect with the seer community. Emphasizing the global reach of Hindu Sanatana culture, he highlighted its ability to unify worship of 33 crore deities. He praised the Swami Narayan Sampradaya for elevating India's stature.

Yadav's visit aligns with a larger mission to attract investments in the UK and Germany by interacting with industrialists and government officials. He also participated in a memorial for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, delivering a heartfelt speech that commemorated the victims and acknowledged the collective trauma experienced globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024