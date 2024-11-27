Left Menu

Indian Railways Races Towards a Green Future with Electrification

Indian Railways has electrified about 97% of its Broad Gauge network, achieving significant emissions reductions. With electrification at 19.7 km/day in 2023-24, it's more economical than diesel. Northeast Frontier Railway leads the charge in green transformation towards net zero carbon emissions and full electrification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:18 IST
Indian Railways Races Towards a Green Future with Electrification
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (FilePhoto/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways is driving forward the electrification of its Broad Gauge railway lines with remarkable speed, achieving approximately 97% electrification, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed in the Lok Sabha. Since 2014-15, around 45,200 route kilometres have transitioned to electric, with the pace soaring to about 19.7 km per day in 2023-24.

Vaishnaw emphasized electric traction as a cleaner and approximately 70% more cost-efficient alternative to diesel. A stable power supply is crucial, supported by multiple safeguards including connections to the national grid and redundant power at traction substations to prevent service disruptions.

Indian Railways seeks to position itself as a global leader in 'Green Railways' by eliminating carbon emissions through comprehensive electrification. The Northeast Frontier Railway is swiftly advancing its projects, aiming for net zero emissions and 100% electrification, spearheading this transformative vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024