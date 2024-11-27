Indian Railways Races Towards a Green Future with Electrification
Indian Railways has electrified about 97% of its Broad Gauge network, achieving significant emissions reductions. With electrification at 19.7 km/day in 2023-24, it's more economical than diesel. Northeast Frontier Railway leads the charge in green transformation towards net zero carbon emissions and full electrification.
Indian Railways is driving forward the electrification of its Broad Gauge railway lines with remarkable speed, achieving approximately 97% electrification, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed in the Lok Sabha. Since 2014-15, around 45,200 route kilometres have transitioned to electric, with the pace soaring to about 19.7 km per day in 2023-24.
Vaishnaw emphasized electric traction as a cleaner and approximately 70% more cost-efficient alternative to diesel. A stable power supply is crucial, supported by multiple safeguards including connections to the national grid and redundant power at traction substations to prevent service disruptions.
Indian Railways seeks to position itself as a global leader in 'Green Railways' by eliminating carbon emissions through comprehensive electrification. The Northeast Frontier Railway is swiftly advancing its projects, aiming for net zero emissions and 100% electrification, spearheading this transformative vision.
