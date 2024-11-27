The Erosion Crisis at Dakshina Kannada's Shores

Dakshina Kannada's coastline is experiencing severe erosion, with nearly half of its 33-kilometer stretch affected, according to a study by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR). Union Minister of State K V Singh disclosed these findings in response to an inquiry from Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta.

The NCCR analysis highlighted that 17.74 km, or 48.4 per cent, of Dakshina Kannada's coastline suffered erosion between 1990 and 2018. This rate surpasses Udupi's 34.7 per cent erosion, while Uttara Kannada recorded the lowest at 12.3 per cent.

To combat this, projects such as Karnataka's Shoreline Management Plan and the K-SHORE initiative are in place, focusing on coastal protection and community resilience. Monitoring of shoreline changes continues with cutting-edge satellite technology and field surveys.

(With inputs from agencies.)