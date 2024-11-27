Russia Prepares to Lift Gasoline Export Ban
Russia has sufficient fuel reserves to meet domestic needs and is preparing to lift its ban on gasoline exports for two months, from December 1 to January 31. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that the necessary documentation is being prepared, following the extended export restrictions until the end of the year.
Russia's energy ministry has assured that the nation's fuel reserves are adequate for domestic requirements, according to a report from the TASS state news agency on Wednesday.
The Kommersant daily has reported that Russia is considering lifting its two-month gasoline export ban from December 1 to January 31, per informed sources.
Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak indicated last week that preparations were underway to lift the ban, with official paperwork expected soon, after extending restrictions until year's end in August.
