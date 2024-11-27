Left Menu

Russia Prepares to Lift Gasoline Export Ban

Russia has sufficient fuel reserves to meet domestic needs and is preparing to lift its ban on gasoline exports for two months, from December 1 to January 31. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated that the necessary documentation is being prepared, following the extended export restrictions until the end of the year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:01 IST
Russia Prepares to Lift Gasoline Export Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's energy ministry has assured that the nation's fuel reserves are adequate for domestic requirements, according to a report from the TASS state news agency on Wednesday.

The Kommersant daily has reported that Russia is considering lifting its two-month gasoline export ban from December 1 to January 31, per informed sources.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak indicated last week that preparations were underway to lift the ban, with official paperwork expected soon, after extending restrictions until year's end in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024