Minor Earthquake Rattles Nagaland's Kiphire Region

A mild earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale shook the Kiphire area of Nagaland on Thursday morning, according to data provided by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The seismic activity took place around 7:22 am and originated at a depth of 65 kilometers.

The NCS released further specifics on social media, citing the exact coordinates at latitude 25.62 N and longitude 94.90 E, pinpointing the epicenter near Kiphire. The earthquake's impact remains to be fully evaluated as authorities continue to gather more information.

Details regarding any damage or aftershocks have yet to be reported, with the National Centre for Seismology keeping the public informed as assessments are conducted. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and follow updates from official sources.

