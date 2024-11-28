Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Takes Oath as Wayanad MP Amid Historic Win

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress General Secretary, is set to take the oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday after achieving a resounding victory in the Wayanad constituency. She secured the seat with a significant margin of 4,10,931 votes, triumphing over Sathyan Mokeri of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in a fiercely contested three-way election that also included BJP's Navya Haridas.

The seat was previously held by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who shifted to Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh following his election to the Lok Sabha earlier this year. Her win marks an impressive entry into the parliamentary scene, making Wayanad a focal point of attention for this electoral season.

Alongside Priyanka Gandhi, Congress leader Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan will also be sworn in as a Lok Sabha MP, representing Nanded. He won the seat through a by-election with 5,86,788 votes, following the passing of the sitting Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan. Simultaneously, Suresh Gopi from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tokhan Sahu from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs are set to present documents in the Lok Sabha today.

Priyanka Gandhi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the electorate, describing her victory as a testament to shared values and mutual trust. On social media platform X, she articulated her commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of her constituents and vowed to be their voice in Parliament.

In her debut electoral campaign, Priyanka Gandhi captivated the voters of Wayanad, forging a strong connection and promising to advocate ardently for their hopes and dreams within the nation's legislative framework. Her election was part of the broader by-polls conducted across 48 assembly and two Lok Sabha seats in 15 states, with significant political battles in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

