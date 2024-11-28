Innovation and Honor at Southern Command: COAS General Dwivedi's Visit

In a significant visit to the Southern Command Headquarters, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi was briefed on the operational readiness of the formation and attended the Southern Star Idea Innovation Display. This event spotlighted innovative projects and indigenous research and development initiatives undertaken in collaboration with Pune-based industries, according to an Indian Army post on X.

General Dwivedi engaged with innovators and industry leaders, lauding their efforts and underscoring innovation's pivotal role in addressing contemporary military challenges. He commended the forward-thinking mentality showcased at the event and reiterated the Indian Army's dedication to leveraging technology and supporting self-reliance to drive India toward its vision of a Viksit Bharat 2047.

Earlier, COAS Dwivedi awarded the prestigious President's Colours to four Mechanised Infantry battalions during a solemn ceremony at the Mechanised Infantry Centre and School in Ahilyanagar, acknowledging their exemplary service to the nation. The ceremony marked a proud occasion, highlighting the discipline and professionalism of the Indian Army's youngest battalions.

(With inputs from agencies.)