FIFA Launches $50 M Legacy Fund to Advance Global Social Development Post-Qatar 2022™

FIFA has announced the activation of the $50 million FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Legacy Fund, aimed at leveraging the global tournament's impact to address pressing social challenges. In partnership with Qatar and leading global organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Trade Organization (WTO), and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, FIFA is embarking on a multi-stakeholder initiative to drive sustainable, positive change worldwide.

The collaboration was formalized during an online signing ceremony attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, and Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) Secretary General H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi.

Four Key Legacy Pillars

The Legacy Fund will finance initiatives across four major areas:

Refugees:Partnering with UNHCR, FIFA will empower displaced communities by enhancing access to basic services, promoting social inclusion, and supporting resilience-building programs. This initiative aims to improve the lives of millions uprooted by war and conflict globally.

Public Health and Safety:With WHO, the fund will extend Qatar 2022's health legacy through programs like "Beat the Heat," designed to mitigate health risks associated with extreme temperatures and climate change. The project will also prioritize occupational safety for vulnerable workers in high-risk environments.

Education and Women’s Empowerment:FIFA will collaborate with WTO and the International Trade Centre on the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy Fund, which seeks to uplift women entrepreneurs by leveraging digital tools to access global value chains and expand economic opportunities.

Football Development:Aspire Academy and FIFA's Talent Development Scheme, led by Arsène Wenger, will identify young football talents in underserved regions, ensuring opportunities for athletes worldwide.

A Milestone in Legacy Initiatives

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the significance of the Legacy Fund, stating, “This initiative redefines the scope of legacy projects, reaching beyond the football field to address critical global issues. By focusing on refugees, health, education, and football, FIFA reaffirms its commitment to impactful change.”

Supporting Quotes from Key Partners

UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: “This fund transforms the World Cup’s legacy into tangible benefits for displaced communities, offering them dignity and opportunities to rebuild their lives.”

WHO’s Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus: “Mega-sport events like the World Cup can be catalysts for healthier, safer environments, benefiting workers, spectators, and communities alike.”WTO’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: “Our partnership with FIFA enables us to empower women entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive in global markets.”SC’s H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi: “This initiative fulfils our vision of a World Cup legacy that extends far beyond football, addressing critical issues within our region and across the world.”

Future Impact and Implementation

The Legacy Fund will be implemented in partnership with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, headquartered in Doha, Qatar. Over the coming years, FIFA and its partners will monitor and scale the impact of these projects, aiming to uplift millions of lives globally.

From health to education and refugee assistance, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Legacy Fund promises to leave an enduring legacy that extends far beyond the 28 days of competition, transforming lives and communities worldwide.