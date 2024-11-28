Left Menu

FIFA Launches $50 M Legacy Fund to Advance Global Social Development Post-Qatar 2022™

The Legacy Fund will be implemented in partnership with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, headquartered in Doha, Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:56 IST
FIFA Launches $50 M Legacy Fund to Advance Global Social Development Post-Qatar 2022™
UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: “This fund transforms the World Cup’s legacy into tangible benefits for displaced communities, offering them dignity and opportunities to rebuild their lives.” Image Credit:

FIFA has announced the activation of the $50 million FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Legacy Fund, aimed at leveraging the global tournament's impact to address pressing social challenges. In partnership with Qatar and leading global organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Trade Organization (WTO), and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, FIFA is embarking on a multi-stakeholder initiative to drive sustainable, positive change worldwide.

The collaboration was formalized during an online signing ceremony attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, and Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) Secretary General H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi.

Four Key Legacy Pillars

The Legacy Fund will finance initiatives across four major areas:

Refugees:Partnering with UNHCR, FIFA will empower displaced communities by enhancing access to basic services, promoting social inclusion, and supporting resilience-building programs. This initiative aims to improve the lives of millions uprooted by war and conflict globally.

Public Health and Safety:With WHO, the fund will extend Qatar 2022's health legacy through programs like "Beat the Heat," designed to mitigate health risks associated with extreme temperatures and climate change. The project will also prioritize occupational safety for vulnerable workers in high-risk environments.

Education and Women’s Empowerment:FIFA will collaborate with WTO and the International Trade Centre on the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy Fund, which seeks to uplift women entrepreneurs by leveraging digital tools to access global value chains and expand economic opportunities.

Football Development:Aspire Academy and FIFA's Talent Development Scheme, led by Arsène Wenger, will identify young football talents in underserved regions, ensuring opportunities for athletes worldwide.

A Milestone in Legacy Initiatives

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the significance of the Legacy Fund, stating, “This initiative redefines the scope of legacy projects, reaching beyond the football field to address critical global issues. By focusing on refugees, health, education, and football, FIFA reaffirms its commitment to impactful change.”

Supporting Quotes from Key Partners

UNHCR’s Filippo Grandi: “This fund transforms the World Cup’s legacy into tangible benefits for displaced communities, offering them dignity and opportunities to rebuild their lives.”

WHO’s Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus: “Mega-sport events like the World Cup can be catalysts for healthier, safer environments, benefiting workers, spectators, and communities alike.”WTO’s Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: “Our partnership with FIFA enables us to empower women entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive in global markets.”SC’s H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi: “This initiative fulfils our vision of a World Cup legacy that extends far beyond football, addressing critical issues within our region and across the world.”

Future Impact and Implementation

The Legacy Fund will be implemented in partnership with the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, headquartered in Doha, Qatar. Over the coming years, FIFA and its partners will monitor and scale the impact of these projects, aiming to uplift millions of lives globally.

From health to education and refugee assistance, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Legacy Fund promises to leave an enduring legacy that extends far beyond the 28 days of competition, transforming lives and communities worldwide.  

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024