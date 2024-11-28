Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Political Debut: A New Era for Congress

Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi expressed immense pride as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was sworn in as a Member of Parliament for Kerala's Wayanad on Thursday, following her triumph in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls. 'We are all very happy and proud,' remarked Sonia Gandhi to ANI, marking Priyanka's initiation into her maiden parliamentary tenure.

In the backdrop of this significant political event, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge conveyed a sense of rejuvenation within the party. 'We have infused a new energy and power in Parliament. Her keen understanding of public issues, especially those concerning women, will greatly benefit our party and the public,' Kharge articulated.

The moment was captured and shared on social media, as the Congress posted photographs depicting a candid exchange between the party chief and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra post-oath in the Lok Sabha. Congratulatory messages poured in, including one from Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, who offered her best wishes to Priyanka Gandhi.

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took her oath, stepping into the Lok Sabha adorned in a traditional Kerala Kasavu saree, holding a copy of the Constitution. Her victory in Wayanad was marked by a sweeping margin of 410,931 votes over Communist Party of India's Sathyan Mokeri.

The Wayanad constituency, a bastion of Congress influence, saw Priyanka Gandhi triumph over challengers including BJP's Navya Haridas and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. The seat was vacated by her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who moved to represent Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh following his election to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)