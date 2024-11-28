Melwyn Moses to Lead Borosil Renewables as CEO

Borosil Renewables has confirmed the appointment of Melwyn Moses as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective December 2, 2024. The announcement came following a board meeting held on November 28, 2024, as stated in a BSE filing.

Moses joins Borosil Renewables from UPL Corporation where he made substantial contributions as Global HSE Head and Global Formulations Head. His vast experience includes tenures at Merisant, Zeneca & Syngenta, Pepsico India Holdings, and REIL Products Ltd.

A graduate of AK College of Engineering, Moses also completed the Senior Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School. His impressive credentials are bolstered by achievements in cost management, technology integration, and sustainability, positioning him well to lead Borosil Renewables into a new era of growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)