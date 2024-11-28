Left Menu

Melwyn Moses to Lead Borosil Renewables as CEO

Borosil Renewables has announced the appointment of Melwyn Moses as its new CEO, effective December 2, 2024. Moses, a seasoned industry expert from UPL Corporation, brings significant experience in sustainability and technology. His leadership background includes roles at prominent companies and education from Harvard Business School.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:45 IST
Melwyn Moses to Lead Borosil Renewables as CEO
  • Country:
  • India

Borosil Renewables has confirmed the appointment of Melwyn Moses as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective December 2, 2024. The announcement came following a board meeting held on November 28, 2024, as stated in a BSE filing.

Moses joins Borosil Renewables from UPL Corporation where he made substantial contributions as Global HSE Head and Global Formulations Head. His vast experience includes tenures at Merisant, Zeneca & Syngenta, Pepsico India Holdings, and REIL Products Ltd.

A graduate of AK College of Engineering, Moses also completed the Senior Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School. His impressive credentials are bolstered by achievements in cost management, technology integration, and sustainability, positioning him well to lead Borosil Renewables into a new era of growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024