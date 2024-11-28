Tech Surge Lifts European Markets Amidst Political Unrest

Tech shares were at the forefront of gains as Europe's major stock index opened higher on Thursday, recovering from a two-day slump driven by France's political instability and looming U.S. tariffs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.6% at 0815 GMT, with attention on vital inflation reports to understand future rate cuts. Tech sector stocks surged 1.85% after Bloomberg indicated that U.S. chip restrictions on China might not be as harsh as expected.

ASM International, BE Semiconductor, and ASML each increased by about 4%, while France's top index improved by 0.5% following previous August lows. Concerns grow for French Prime Minister Michel Barnier as his coalition faces potential downfall over the 2025 budget. Polls reflect 53% of citizens favoring a government collapse. Spain's preliminary inflation data revealed a rise, aligning with predictions. Germany's inflation data, forthcoming, will offer insights into the European Central Bank's rate-cut strategy, contrasted by the Federal Reserve's cautious stance following strong U.S. inflation data. With the U.S. shut for Thanksgiving, trading volumes are anticipated to be sparse. Meanwhile, UK's Direct Line Insurance saw a 36% surge post rejecting Aviva's massive takeover bid.

