Left Menu

Tech Surge Lifts European Markets Amidst Political Unrest

European stock markets rebounded on Thursday, led by tech sector gains after a report suggested U.S. chip curbs on China may be less severe. French politics remain unstable, while upcoming inflation data from Germany and the impact of U.S. holidays raised uncertainty. Major gains were seen in UK insurance stocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 14:14 IST
Tech Surge Lifts European Markets Amidst Political Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tech shares were at the forefront of gains as Europe's major stock index opened higher on Thursday, recovering from a two-day slump driven by France's political instability and looming U.S. tariffs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.6% at 0815 GMT, with attention on vital inflation reports to understand future rate cuts. Tech sector stocks surged 1.85% after Bloomberg indicated that U.S. chip restrictions on China might not be as harsh as expected.

ASM International, BE Semiconductor, and ASML each increased by about 4%, while France's top index improved by 0.5% following previous August lows. Concerns grow for French Prime Minister Michel Barnier as his coalition faces potential downfall over the 2025 budget. Polls reflect 53% of citizens favoring a government collapse. Spain's preliminary inflation data revealed a rise, aligning with predictions. Germany's inflation data, forthcoming, will offer insights into the European Central Bank's rate-cut strategy, contrasted by the Federal Reserve's cautious stance following strong U.S. inflation data. With the U.S. shut for Thanksgiving, trading volumes are anticipated to be sparse. Meanwhile, UK's Direct Line Insurance saw a 36% surge post rejecting Aviva's massive takeover bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024