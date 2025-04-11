China Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

In a significant move to counter escalating trade tensions, China has lodged an additional complaint with the World Trade Organization against the United States. This follows a recent Executive Order by the U.S. that announced further increases in tariffs on Chinese goods, described as 'reciprocal tariffs.'

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce, through its WTO mission, expressed its concerns over these measures. The ministry spokesperson emphasized that the latest tariff increment exacerbates current trade frictions and violates WTO regulations.

This action underscores the ongoing trade dispute between the world's two largest economies, with significant implications for global trade dynamics and economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)