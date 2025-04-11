Left Menu

China Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO

China has filed an additional complaint with the World Trade Organization against the U.S. over increased tariffs on Chinese products. The complaint follows an Executive Order by the U.S. announcing further rises in tariffs, citing trade imbalances and economic protectionism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:02 IST
China Challenges U.S. Tariffs at WTO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a significant move to counter escalating trade tensions, China has lodged an additional complaint with the World Trade Organization against the United States. This follows a recent Executive Order by the U.S. that announced further increases in tariffs on Chinese goods, described as 'reciprocal tariffs.'

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce, through its WTO mission, expressed its concerns over these measures. The ministry spokesperson emphasized that the latest tariff increment exacerbates current trade frictions and violates WTO regulations.

This action underscores the ongoing trade dispute between the world's two largest economies, with significant implications for global trade dynamics and economic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025