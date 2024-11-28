Left Menu

SAREX-24: Strengthening Maritime Rescue through Global Cooperation

The 11th Indian Coast Guard's National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX-24) commenced, showcasing realistic rescue operations on the high seas with international participation. With a focus on 'Mass Rescue Operations', the exercise highlights the potential of advanced technology and cross-border collaborations in strengthening maritime safety and response capabilities.

Updated: 28-11-2024 16:40 IST
Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian Coast Guard's 11th National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise, SAREX-24, kicked off on November 28. Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh inaugurated the event, highlighting its purpose: to simulate real-life maritime rescue scenarios, thus enhancing preparedness for emergencies.

SAREX-24 sees collaboration with 28 foreign countries and various national agencies. The exercise's theme underscores regional cooperation in boosting search and rescue efforts. On the first day, officials participated in workshops, seminars, and tabletop exercises aimed at fostering coordination among stakeholders.

The practical sea exercise off Kochi involves Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Cochin Port Authority, and Customs. Two simulated emergencies—a passenger vessel with 500 individuals and a civil aircraft with 200—test new technologies like satellite-aided distress signals and drones. This exercise evaluates readiness and promotes international maritime safety partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

