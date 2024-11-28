FTSE 250 Surges as Direct Line Rejects Aviva's Bid
The UK's FTSE 250 mid-cap index surged as Direct Line rejected Aviva's takeover bid, boosting the insurance sector. Light trading volumes marked the day due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Meanwhile, Britain's recent tax-raising budget faced criticism from businesses for increasing corporate taxes significantly.
The UK's domestically-focused FTSE 250 reached a two-week high on Thursday, driven by strong movements in the insurance sector. This came after Direct Line rejected a $4.16 billion takeover bid from Aviva, causing a 42% surge in Direct Line shares and a drop in Aviva shares by 3%.
Despite light trading volumes due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, the FTSE 100 also slightly rose by 0.1%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering saw a 3% increase following positive broker ratings. Meanwhile, Sainsbury's shares were upgraded by J.P. Morgan, leading to a 2.7% rise.
On the economic front, concerns emerged over Britain's recent tax-raising budget, with businesses criticizing Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' decision to increase taxes by an additional 25 billion pounds annually. This has contributed to a decline in business sentiment within the services sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FTSE 100 Inches Up Amid U.S. Rate Cut Speculation
UNDP’s Sustainable Insurance Forum Unveils Report on Insurance Sector’s Role in Climate Transition
FTSE 100 Climbs Amid Sterling Dip and Halma Surge
India’s Insurance Sector to Skyrocket: USD 11 Trillion AUM by 2047
FTSE 100 Soars Amid Sterling Slide and Business Output Concerns