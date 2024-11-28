Left Menu

Reliance's Strategic Stake in Helium Future

Reliance Industries Ltd acquires a 21% stake in US-based Wavetech Helium Inc for $12 million, marking a strategic move in helium exploration. This acquisition aligns with Reliance's strategy to expand its low carbon solutions business. Helium's demand is rising due to its applications in technology and medicine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 17:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries Ltd announced a significant acquisition of a 21 per cent stake in the US-based firm Wavetech Helium Inc for $12 million. This strategic investment underscores Reliance's ambition to expand its footprint in the exploration of low carbon solutions, targeting the burgeoning demand for helium.

Wavetech Helium Inc, which became operational in 2024, is actively engaged in exploring and producing helium gas from underground reservoirs in the United States. Helium, a key component in diverse fields such as medical applications, research, and the production of semiconductors, is experiencing increased demand.

The purchase, carried out by Reliance Finance and Investments USA LLC, circumvents the need for governmental or regulatory approvals, paving the way for a seamless transaction completion. This acquisition is seen as a tactical advancement in anticipation of growing helium demand in AI and data center sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

