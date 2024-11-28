Left Menu

Ukraine Plans Second Global Peace Summit Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukraine is preparing to host a second global summit aimed at ending Russia's invasion, following its first 'peace summit' in June. Despite the absence of Russia and major non-Western powers like China and India, Ukraine is working on a joint peace framework with partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is gearing up to host a second global summit focused on finding a resolution to Russia's ongoing invasion, as announced by Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to the Ukrainian president. This follows a previous 'peace summit' held in Switzerland last June, which gathered over 90 countries.

Notably, Russia was excluded from participating in the inaugural summit and has since dismissed its outcomes as irrelevant due to its absence. Moscow has also stated its refusal to attend any subsequent summits initiated by Ukraine. Despite these challenges, a collaborative peace framework is reportedly in place for the anticipated Second Peace Summit.

The June summit saw notable absences including China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico, emphasizing the diplomatic hurdles Ukraine faces in rallying global support beyond its Western allies. Meanwhile, attention is on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who has expressed differing views on U.S. support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

