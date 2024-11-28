Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds GRAP Stage IV Measures Amid Severe Delhi Air Quality Crisis

The Supreme Court ruled that GRAP Stage IV measures will continue until December 2, except in schools. The Commission for Air Quality Management is set to review and suggest easing the restrictions. Concerns over stubble burning in Punjab and failure to restrict truck entry in Delhi were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:12 IST
Supreme Court Upholds GRAP Stage IV Measures Amid Severe Delhi Air Quality Crisis
The Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that the stringent measures under GRAP Stage IV, aimed at combating the critically poor air quality in Delhi, will continue until December 2, with an exception in place for schools. The decision was made by a bench consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, who stated that during this period, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is expected to convene and consider easing the restrictions by transitioning from GRAP IV to GRAP III or GRAP II.

The justices emphasized that while modifications have been made for schools, the measures overall must remain until further review. The CAQM is to provide insights into whether a combination of measures from different GRAP stages could be implemented. Furthermore, the court expressed serious concerns over reports of officials in Punjab permitting stubble burning after 4 PM, allegedly to evade satellite detection, highlighting the gravity of the issue if confirmed.

The court criticized state authorities, noting that advising farmers to exploit the limited detection times was unacceptable and instructed the Punjab government to take immediate corrective actions. Additionally, the court reviewed reports indicating a significant lapse in preventing truck entry into Delhi, as mandated under GRAP Stage IV restrictions, stating that enforcement by police was notably absent. The court's attention was centered on addressing the ongoing pollution challenges faced by Delhi-NCR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024