DDA Approves Major Overhaul for Slum Rehabilitation in Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority has greenlit key changes to the slum and JJ policy, enhancing the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' scheme. This transformation will facilitate in-situ rehabilitation, offering dignified housing and boosting the city's affordable housing stock. The proposal awaits final nod from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:11 IST
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), under the leadership of Lt. Governor VK Saxena, has sanctioned critical reforms to its slum and JJ policy. These amendments are designed to enhance and implement the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' scheme, originally conceptualized by the Prime Minister, as noted in a recent DDA press release.

The approved changes promise density relaxation, increased Floor Area Ratio (FAR), and revised land apportionment strategies for both remunerative and non-remunerative elements. Clusters within a 5-kilometre radius will also be clubbed for redevelopment, establishing a more viable framework for in-situ rehabilitation projects.

These initiatives aim to offer dignified housing for slum residents while increasing affordable housing and commercial spaces across Delhi. The FAR for rehabilitation projects now stands at 500, a significant rise, allowing for flexibility in land use and ensuring financial viability for developers, thus accommodating 100% of beneficiaries in-situ.

(With inputs from agencies.)

