AIMPLB Decries Rising Claims on Mosques in India

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has voiced its deep concern over a surge in legal claims targeting mosques and dargahs across India. Describing these claims as a 'blatant mockery of the law and the Constitution,' AIMPLB cited a recent case in Ajmer as a troubling example.

AIMPLB's statement, released by Office Secretary Vaquar Uddin Latifi, highlights a new claim that the renowned Ajmer Dargah is purportedly the Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple, a petition that the West Civil Court in Ajmer has accepted for a hearing. This action has sparked distress within the organization, which sees these activities as a serious violation of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

SQR Ilyas, AIMPLB's National Spokesperson, emphasized that this trend is troubling, occurring despite clear legal provisions aimed at preserving the status quo of religious sites. The Board appeals to the Chief Justice of India for suo motu intervention to prevent an escalation and urges both central and state governments to uphold and enforce existing laws to avert mounting tensions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)