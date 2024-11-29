Amit Shah to Introduce Disaster Management Bill for Overhaul
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will present the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha, aiming to enhance disaster response and coordination. The bill, initially proposed on August 1, 2024, seeks clarity for authorities, statutory backing for key committees, and introduces a comprehensive disaster database.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to bring forward the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and approval this Friday. This move, as outlined in the List of Business, aims to amend the Disaster Management Act of 2005.
In parallel, the Rajya Sabha will see the introduction of 44 private bills and will address five more for consideration and passage. The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill was initially introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 1, 2024.
The 2005 Act was designed to manage disasters effectively, establishing institutional mechanisms to create and enforce disaster management plans, with measures to mitigate disasters and emphasize coordinated responses. The amendment seeks to clarify and unify the roles of various disaster management authorities, solidifying the status of organizations such as the National Crisis Management Committee.
Moreover, the bill proposes the empowerment of national and state authorities in disaster planning, shifting responsibilities from executive committees, and the creation of a national and state-level disaster database.
The ongoing winter parliament session, which began on November 25, has seen early adjournments due to disturbances, with proceedings scheduled to continue until December 20, as per the ANI.
