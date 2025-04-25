Defamation Drama: Rajya Sabha MP's Salary Snatched

A defamation case has led to part of Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale's salary being legally attached. Former diplomat Lakshmi Puri filed the case after Gokhale allegedly made unverified financial claims against her, sparking a legal dispute in the Delhi High Court.

Gokhale's income, predominantly his MP salary, is significantly affected by the attachment order, stirring political tensions. Despite the setback, Gokhale assures continued resilience, declaring his allegiance to Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress, and intends to appeal the decision.

The court has ordered Gokhale to deposit Rs 50 lakh as a result of the defamation ruling. Puri, who is the spouse of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, initiated legal action in 2021 concerning alleged financial discrepancies tied to her Geneva-based property.

(With inputs from agencies.)