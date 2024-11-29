Delhi High Court Upholds Medical Fitness Standards for Constables

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has confirmed that individuals with color vision deficiencies are deemed unsuitable for the position of constables in the Delhi Police. The bench, comprising Justice C. Hari Shankar and Justice Amit Sharma, upheld the Central Administrative Tribunal's conclusion that defective color vision is a substantial impairment.

The court highlighted the requirement for higher medical fitness standards for roles in law enforcement agencies compared to civilian jobs. This ruling came as a response to petitioners who contested the tribunal's decision denying their applications for constable positions in the force.

Legal representatives of the petitioners argued that their color vision deficiency should not disqualify them, distinct from color blindness. However, Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit countered, emphasizing that the recruitment advertisement required candidates to be free from such defects. The court sustained the tribunal's decision and dismissed the petitions promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)