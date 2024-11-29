Braving the Blitz: Inside Ukraine's Battle to Keep the Lights On

As Russian missiles target a Ukrainian power station, dedicated workers risk their lives to keep it operational. Inside a sandbag-protected control room, Serhii, a plant shift leader, stays vigilant despite the looming threat.

The facility, part of Ukraine's largest private energy provider DTEK, has suffered heavy damage from missile strikes, with repairs underway amidst the war atmosphere.

The latest attacks have exacerbated the country's energy challenges, threatening long blackouts as winter approaches. Despite these adversities, workers are resolute in ensuring Ukraine's energy supply remains intact.

