Supreme Court Judge Sought for Sambhal Incident Probe amid Rising Tensions

In the wake of the recent Sambhal stone-pelting incident, Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman has reiterated calls for a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge. Rehman emphasized the need for an impartial investigation by the highest judiciary authority, urging the Supreme Court to halt the ongoing district court case concerning a related survey.

Rehman also addressed the controversial application of the Place of Worship Act, citing a petition involving the Ajmer dargah. He dismissed allegations linking the historical restructuring of religious sites by Babar, stressing that such narratives are misleading and contribute to communal tensions. Rehman asked why only certain individuals are permitted to disturb societal harmony.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak underscored adherence to Supreme Court directives, promising a balanced investigation and strict law enforcement. Deputy Inspector General Muniraj G outlined comprehensive security measures, including a three-tier protection system, as Friday prayers proceed under watchful conditions. Meanwhile, SP leader ST Hasan called for calm, urging the control of rumors about restrictions on prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid following the tragic incident.

