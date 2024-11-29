Left Menu

Power Mech Projects Bags Rs 510 Crore Adani Power Construction Deal

Power Mech Projects has secured a Rs 510 crore contract from Adani Power for mechanical construction at the Raipur Phase-II Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project in Chhattisgarh. The project involves constructing facilities for a 2x800 MW thermal power plant and is expected to be completed in 34 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 14:34 IST
Power Mech Projects Bags Rs 510 Crore Adani Power Construction Deal
  • Country:
  • India

Power Mech Projects announced on Friday that it has won a substantial contract worth Rs 510 crore from Adani Power. This deal involves undertaking mechanical construction tasks at a thermal power project located in Chhattisgarh.

According to the company's exchange filing, the project is part of Adani Power's Raipur Phase-II Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project, which boasts a production capacity of 2x800 MW.

The ambitious project is expected to be completed within a span of 34 months, highlighting Power Mech Projects' capability in managing large-scale construction endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024