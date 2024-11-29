Power Mech Projects Bags Rs 510 Crore Adani Power Construction Deal
Power Mech Projects has secured a Rs 510 crore contract from Adani Power for mechanical construction at the Raipur Phase-II Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project in Chhattisgarh. The project involves constructing facilities for a 2x800 MW thermal power plant and is expected to be completed in 34 months.
Power Mech Projects announced on Friday that it has won a substantial contract worth Rs 510 crore from Adani Power. This deal involves undertaking mechanical construction tasks at a thermal power project located in Chhattisgarh.
According to the company's exchange filing, the project is part of Adani Power's Raipur Phase-II Ultra Supercritical Thermal Power Project, which boasts a production capacity of 2x800 MW.
The ambitious project is expected to be completed within a span of 34 months, highlighting Power Mech Projects' capability in managing large-scale construction endeavors.
