Supreme Court Directs Sambhal Mosque Committee to Approach High Court

In a noteworthy development, the Supreme Court has instructed the mosque committee involved in the Sambhal dispute to escalate the matter to the High Court. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, highlighted that the apex court aims to maintain peace and has limited the trial court's proceedings in the case.

The Supreme Court also directed the state to ensure law and order amid simmering tensions following a contentious court-ordered survey of the local mosque. This survey, contested by many, has drawn attention due to claims that the mosque site was formerly a temple.

The government remains compliant with court orders, yet political tensions surface, with Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party for allegedly defying the Supreme Court. As the situation unfolds, government and police officials emphasize the need for peace and community cooperation in Sambhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)