Maharashtra Elections Spark Controversy Over Voter Data Discrepancy
The Maharashtra Assembly elections have come under scrutiny as state Congress chief Nana Patole accuses the Election Commission of tampering with voter data. Concerns arise over a significant voter turnout increase post-polling, sparking calls for transparent clarification amid allegations of EVM inaccuracies and demands for a return to ballot papers.
Questions are mounting over the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections after state Congress chief Nana Patole alleged irregularities in voter turnout. On Friday, Patole formally accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of manipulating voter data, prompting him to write to the ECI seeking explanations for the unexpected spike in voter participation post-poll closure.
In his correspondence with the Chief Electoral Officer, Patole voiced concerns about a potential scandal, citing public sentiment as highly volatile due to the suspicious 7.83 percentage point increase in voter turnout. He demanded the commission provide evidence, emphasizing a need for transparency, especially considering the substantial jump in votes exceeding nine lakh on election day.
Further scrutiny came from political leaders questioning the discrepancies between official figures released by the ECI on November 20 and later updates on November 21, pointing to unexplained rises in percentages. Opposition leaders, including those from NCP-SCP, highlighted similar apprehensions, stressing the need for thorough investigations into EVM reliability and advocating for a return to traditional ballot voting systems.
