FTSE Faces Mixed Fortunes Amid Market Shifts and Geopolitical Tensions

The UK's FTSE encountered a mixed trading session on Friday, with defense sector losses surpassing miner gains. This resulted in slight overall declines amid low trading volumes following U.S. Thanksgiving.

This month's gains were driven by sectors like automobiles and personal goods, even as global markets dealt with anxiety over potential U.S. trade tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty. The Bank of England cautioned about the economic impact of increased trade barriers and inflation risks, which could induce market volatility.

Market attention now turns to upcoming central bank policy decisions. The BoE is expected to maintain current rates, while rate cuts are anticipated from both the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Key stock movements included a rise in Anglo American due to a rating upgrade and notable declines in the aerospace and defense sectors following downgrades.

