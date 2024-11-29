Karnataka CM Urges PM Modi for Financial Interventions in Agriculture and Urban Development

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, sought rectification of the short-term farm loan limit, Rs 10,000 crore in financial support, and the expedited approval for critical projects like the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Kalasa Bandhuri.

The parliamentary complex meeting aimed at securing major interventions in agriculture, water resources, and urban infrastructure. Accompanied by key ministers, Siddaramaiah highlighted the adverse effects of NABARD's drastic reduction in agricultural credit limits from Rs 5,600 crore to Rs 2,340 crore for 2024-25.

Siddaramaiah underscored the need for timely support for Karnataka's agricultural sector and sought assistance for Upper Bhadra Project funding, crucial for irrigating drought-prone areas. The state also requested federal backing to develop Bengaluru and emerging city corporations.

(With inputs from agencies.)