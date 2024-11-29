Delhi LG Pushes for Transparency: CAG Reports Not Laid in Assembly
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has urged Chief Minister Atishi to address the non-presentation of CAG reports in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Saxena highlights constitutional obligations and accountability, emphasizing transparency in government operations and public scrutiny of financial performance.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed reminder to Chief Minister Atishi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has raised concerns over the Delhi government's failure to table the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Legislative Assembly, highlighting potential breaches in constitutional accountability frameworks.
Emphasizing the constitutional mandates under Article 151 and relevant sections of the Government of NCT of Delhi Act, 1991, Saxena underscored that withholding these reports undermines transparency and public scrutiny, essential to government accountability. He noted repeated communications with the CM and concerns from CAG's office on the issue.
With the Assembly in session and no CAG reports on the agenda, Saxena reminded CM Atishi of her responsibility, especially given her role in finance, to uphold transparency. He expressed hope that the government will honor its electoral promises of accountability before the upcoming elections, stressing the need for public trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
