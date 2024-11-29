Delhi Tightens Airspace Safety with Ban on Lasers and Drones Near IGI Airport

In a significant move to safeguard aviation safety, Delhi Police has imposed stringent restrictions around Indira Gandhi International Airport. Authorities have banned the use of laser lights and drone activities in key approach areas to the airport. This measure, aimed at reducing distractions and potential hazards for pilots, will be in effect from November 28, 2023, through January 26, 2025.

The order stems from the proliferation of venues such as farmhouses, hotels, and banquets in the vicinity of the airport, where laser lights are often used during events and celebrations. These beams have emerged as potential sources of vision impairment for pilots, leading to concerns about air traffic safety and general public nuisance.

Moreover, the police have highlighted credible intelligence suggesting terrorist threats involving unmanned aerial systems, encompassing drones, paragliders, and even model aircraft. Consequently, the ban on drone activities within the airport's proximity is not only a measure to prevent accidents but also a preventive step against potential terrorist attacks. Authorities have issued a stern warning that any violation of this order will be met with penalties under Section 223(a) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)