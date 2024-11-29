Left Menu

CBI Files Chargesheet in Dibrugarh Investment Scam Involving Rs 260 Crore

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Ranjit Kakoty in the Dibrugarh investment scam, which defrauded 1.5 lakh investors out of Rs 260 crore. Despite complex investigations, the CBI completed its probe in 90 days. Advanced forensic tools identified victims of the fraudulent TradingFX scheme.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a significant step in the Dibrugarh investment scam by filing a chargesheet against Ranjit Kakoty. The case, which has defrauded around 1.5 lakh investors of approximately Rs 260 crore, was presented before the Special CBI Court in Guwahati, according to a Friday release.

Despite the intricate layers of the investigation, the CBI managed to wrap up its inquiry against Kakoty within just 90 days following his arrest, culminating in the chargesheet's submission. Advanced forensic tools were employed to uncover the identities of many investors duped by the accused via the platform www.tradingfx.live, as the CBI stated.

The scam involved the manipulation of investors through fraudulent documents and promises, with Kakoty and his associates swiftly misappropriating funds for personal gain. This is part of a larger ring of 41 Assam Investment Scam cases now under CBI examination, following a request from the Assam government. Originally, the instant case was lodged at the Dibrugarh Police Station, triggered by complaints that the accused assured a threefold return on investments within 18 months through TradingFX, only to halt repayments.

Taking charge of the Assam Investment Scam investigations, the CBI has expedited its processes, executing fresh searches at 93 sites across five states/UTs. The result has been the confiscation of mobile phones, desktops, hard drives, and laptops. Moreover, critical databases with depositor details, deceived into these schemes, were traced. Ongoing investigations into other cases continue, highlighted the CBI. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

