Gujarat Man Arrested for Espionage: Details of Coast Guard Ships Sold to Pakistan
A man from Gujarat has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad for allegedly passing on details of Coast Guard ship movements to a Pakistani agent. This espionage case involves Deepesh Gohel receiving payment of Rs 200 daily from Sahima, a contact he made through Facebook seven months ago.
- Country:
- India
The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has taken into custody a man identified as Deepesh Gohel for allegedly transmitting sensitive information about Coast Guard ship movements to a Pakistani contact, sources revealed. The accused reportedly earned Rs 200 per day in transactions arranged by a Pakistani agent named Sahima, whom he befriended on Facebook.
According to SP K Siddharth, Gohel has been implicated in an espionage case. For the past three years, Gohel had worked at Okha JT, primarily welding ships. It was seven months ago that he added Sahima on Facebook, unaware at the time that she was affiliated with the Pakistan Navy. Gohel is accused of supplying detailed information on ship operations against a promised daily sum.
Communication between Gohel and Sahima eventually moved to direct exchanges, during which Sahima requested specific intel on the Coast Guard fleet stationed in Okha. Over seven months, Gohel allegedly received a total of Rs 42,000 through bank transfers, fully understanding the illicit nature of his actions. Authorities have booked him under sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for conspiracy against the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Anti-Terrorist Squad
- espionage
- Coast Guard
- Pakistan
- arrest
- Deepesh Gohel
- Sahima
- Faisal
- Okha
ALSO READ
US Champions Sports Diplomacy Amid India-Pakistan Cricket Tensions
Pakistan to Kick Off ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tour Amid India's Uncertain Participation
Election Turmoil in Tonk: Arrest and Aftermath
Tribal CM elected by people was put behind bars by BJP in Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi on Hemant Soren's arrest.
Renowned Musician Arrested in Molestation Case