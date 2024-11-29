Left Menu

Gujarat Man Arrested for Espionage: Details of Coast Guard Ships Sold to Pakistan

A man from Gujarat has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorist Squad for allegedly passing on details of Coast Guard ship movements to a Pakistani agent. This espionage case involves Deepesh Gohel receiving payment of Rs 200 daily from Sahima, a contact he made through Facebook seven months ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:34 IST
Gujarat Man Arrested for Espionage: Details of Coast Guard Ships Sold to Pakistan
Gujarat ATS SP K Siddharth (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has taken into custody a man identified as Deepesh Gohel for allegedly transmitting sensitive information about Coast Guard ship movements to a Pakistani contact, sources revealed. The accused reportedly earned Rs 200 per day in transactions arranged by a Pakistani agent named Sahima, whom he befriended on Facebook.

According to SP K Siddharth, Gohel has been implicated in an espionage case. For the past three years, Gohel had worked at Okha JT, primarily welding ships. It was seven months ago that he added Sahima on Facebook, unaware at the time that she was affiliated with the Pakistan Navy. Gohel is accused of supplying detailed information on ship operations against a promised daily sum.

Communication between Gohel and Sahima eventually moved to direct exchanges, during which Sahima requested specific intel on the Coast Guard fleet stationed in Okha. Over seven months, Gohel allegedly received a total of Rs 42,000 through bank transfers, fully understanding the illicit nature of his actions. Authorities have booked him under sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for conspiracy against the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024