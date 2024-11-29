Gujarat Man Arrested for Espionage: Details of Coast Guard Ships Sold to Pakistan

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has taken into custody a man identified as Deepesh Gohel for allegedly transmitting sensitive information about Coast Guard ship movements to a Pakistani contact, sources revealed. The accused reportedly earned Rs 200 per day in transactions arranged by a Pakistani agent named Sahima, whom he befriended on Facebook.

According to SP K Siddharth, Gohel has been implicated in an espionage case. For the past three years, Gohel had worked at Okha JT, primarily welding ships. It was seven months ago that he added Sahima on Facebook, unaware at the time that she was affiliated with the Pakistan Navy. Gohel is accused of supplying detailed information on ship operations against a promised daily sum.

Communication between Gohel and Sahima eventually moved to direct exchanges, during which Sahima requested specific intel on the Coast Guard fleet stationed in Okha. Over seven months, Gohel allegedly received a total of Rs 42,000 through bank transfers, fully understanding the illicit nature of his actions. Authorities have booked him under sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for conspiracy against the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)