Explosive Disruption: Canal Blast Threatens Kosovo's Power Supply

An explosion struck a crucial canal in northern Kosovo on Friday evening, disrupting the water supply to two key coal-fired power plants and potentially jeopardizing the country's electricity grid, according to local authorities. Fortunately, early reports confirm no injuries from the incident, but the origin of the blast remains a mystery.

"A water channel feeding two power plants has sustained damage from an explosion," a police official communicated to Reuters. Footage shared by local media depicted the canal severely damaged, with water spilling uncontrollably. Reuters has yet to independently verify these images.

In a related development, Kosovo police had announced earlier in the day heightened security protocols following recent incidents involving hand grenades thrown at a police station and a municipality building in northern Kosovo, an area predominantly inhabited by ethnic Serbians.

