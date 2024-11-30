Left Menu

Explosive Disruption: Canal Blast Threatens Kosovo's Power Supply

An explosion disrupted a canal essential for two coal-fired power plants in Kosovo, threatening the national power supply. The cause remains unknown, and there are no reported injuries. Security measures were heightened following recent grenade attacks on police facilities in ethnically sensitive northern Kosovo.

Updated: 30-11-2024 03:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 03:28 IST
An explosion struck a crucial canal in northern Kosovo on Friday evening, disrupting the water supply to two key coal-fired power plants and potentially jeopardizing the country's electricity grid, according to local authorities. Fortunately, early reports confirm no injuries from the incident, but the origin of the blast remains a mystery.

"A water channel feeding two power plants has sustained damage from an explosion," a police official communicated to Reuters. Footage shared by local media depicted the canal severely damaged, with water spilling uncontrollably. Reuters has yet to independently verify these images.

In a related development, Kosovo police had announced earlier in the day heightened security protocols following recent incidents involving hand grenades thrown at a police station and a municipality building in northern Kosovo, an area predominantly inhabited by ethnic Serbians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

