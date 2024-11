Trudeau's Stealth Diplomacy Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unannounced visit to former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida resort amid rising tensions over proposed tariffs on Canadian imports.

The sudden visit to Mar-a-Lago followed Trump's announcement of possible 25% tariffs unless Canada took steps to manage drug and migrant flows across its borders.

Facing economic pressures, Trudeau pledged unity ahead of potential U.S. tariffs. Analysts warn these measures could disrupt North American economies, raise inflation, and impact job markets.

