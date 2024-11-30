Left Menu

Yamuna Vatiika: A Floral Haven in Delhi's Green Transformation

Under Delhi LG VK Saxena's leadership, the Yamuna Vatiika is a 450-acre green space featuring a unique triple-layered floral design. Part of Delhi Development Authority's restoration efforts, it incorporates native and exotic trees and water bodies, enhancing the ecological and visual appeal of the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:10 IST
Screengrab of a video shared by LG VK Saxena. (Photo/@LtGovDelhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to transform urban landscapes, Delhi is set to unveil Yamuna Vatiika, a sprawling 450-acre green sanctuary. Spearheaded by Delhi LG VK Saxena and developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), this expansive project will introduce the city to its first 'Field of Flowers', a haven of vibrant flora.

The Yamuna Vatiika forms a crucial part of a larger restoration initiative aimed at rejuvenating the Yamuna floodplains. With a diverse range of 8,000 native and exotic trees, such as Gulmohar, Amaltaas, Chinar, and Cherry Blossom, alongside 10,000 bamboo plants, the area promises an extraordinary visual experience.

Strategically positioned water bodies add to the ecological significance of Yamuna Vatiika, aiding in water conservation while serving as a buffer during floods. As part of the LG's green initiatives including Baansera and Asita East, this new attraction highlights a commitment to environmental preservation and urban sustainability in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

