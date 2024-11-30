Left Menu

Delhi Chokes Under Persistent Smog: Urgent Calls for Action

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' with an AQI of 349. Citizens urge government intervention to tackle pollution, suggesting a shift to electric vehicles and advanced stubble burning technology. As smog engulfs iconic sites, concerns grow over public health and lack of accountability in addressing the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:14 IST
Visuals of thick layer of smog at Connaught Place (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi continues to grapple with hazardous air quality as the city's AQI levels persist in the 'very poor' range for the third consecutive day. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, as of 7 a.m. on Saturday, the AQI in the national capital was recorded at 349.

Various localities echoed this concerning trend, with AQI figures reaching 351 at both Alipur and Burari crossing, 377 at DTU, and 328 at ITO. Visuals from Connaught Place, India Gate, and Anand Vihar depict a dense smog blanket, underscoring the severe pollution crisis.

Speaking to ANI, beleaguered residents voiced their distress, emphasizing the urgent need for governmental intervention. A cyclist near India Gate highlighted the dire circumstances for vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and laborers, while another pedestrian recommended transitioning to electric vehicles and exploring improved stubble burning technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

