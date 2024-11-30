BSF Guwahati's Tenacious Efforts Yield Massive Narcotics and Contraband Seizure

In an impressive crackdown, the Guwahati Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized narcotics and contraband valued at Rs 12.7 crore, including phenyl, gold, Yaba tablets, and ganja, during the period from January 1 to November 29, 2024. BSF Guwahati's efforts underline their commitment to securing India's international borders.

During the same period, 35 Bangladeshi and 96 Indian nationals were apprehended by the BSF troops. The forces also seized a variety of items, including 6088 cattle heads, 68851 bottles of phensedyl, 1655 kg of ganja, 3060.34 grams of gold, 10881 Yaba tablets, and significant quantities of other contraband.

The BSF Guwahati Frontier has been tasked with protecting the challenging Indo-Bangladesh border, which includes a 91.726 km riverine stretch. The force maintains professional relations with Border Guard Bangladesh, aiming for improved bilateral cooperation and peace. On November 21, the BSF thwarted a smuggling attempt involving cumin seeds worth Rs 3.69 lakh in West Bengal's Coochbehar district.

(With inputs from agencies.)