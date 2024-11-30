Left Menu

BSF Guwahati's Tenacious Efforts Yield Massive Narcotics and Contraband Seizure

The Guwahati Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully intercepted narcotics and contraband worth Rs 12.7 crore in 2024. The operations also resulted in arresting 131 individuals and confiscating significant illegal items, demonstrating BSF's commitment to securing India's complex Indo-Bangladesh border and enhancing bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:15 IST
BSF Guwahati's Tenacious Efforts Yield Massive Narcotics and Contraband Seizure
DIG of BSF Guwahati, Harmeet Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive crackdown, the Guwahati Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized narcotics and contraband valued at Rs 12.7 crore, including phenyl, gold, Yaba tablets, and ganja, during the period from January 1 to November 29, 2024. BSF Guwahati's efforts underline their commitment to securing India's international borders.

During the same period, 35 Bangladeshi and 96 Indian nationals were apprehended by the BSF troops. The forces also seized a variety of items, including 6088 cattle heads, 68851 bottles of phensedyl, 1655 kg of ganja, 3060.34 grams of gold, 10881 Yaba tablets, and significant quantities of other contraband.

The BSF Guwahati Frontier has been tasked with protecting the challenging Indo-Bangladesh border, which includes a 91.726 km riverine stretch. The force maintains professional relations with Border Guard Bangladesh, aiming for improved bilateral cooperation and peace. On November 21, the BSF thwarted a smuggling attempt involving cumin seeds worth Rs 3.69 lakh in West Bengal's Coochbehar district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024