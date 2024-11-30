Left Menu

ONGC Videsh Expands Global Footprint with Azerbaijani Oilfield Acquisition

ONGC Videsh Ltd, a branch of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, has acquired Norway's Equinor stake in an Azerbaijan oilfield and its pipeline, valued at USD 60 million. The purchase increases ONGC's stake in these assets in an effort to boost their global oil and gas project portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:14 IST
ONGC Videsh Expands Global Footprint with Azerbaijani Oilfield Acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas wing of state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), has successfully concluded the acquisition of Equinor's stake in an Azerbaijan oilfield, as well as an associated pipeline, for a financial outlay of USD 60 million.

The acquisition, which was formally inked in July, came to a conclusion on November 29, according to a statement by the company. OVL has boosted its hold with a 0.615 per cent stake in the offshore Azeri Chirag Gunashli field in Azerbaijan, augmented by a 0.737 per cent increase in the Baku Tbilisi Ceyhan pipeline company shares.

This strategic acquisition marks another expansion point for ONGC Videsh, who currently commands stakes in 32 oil and gas ventures across 15 nations, capitalizing on opportunities to enhance their international foothold and production capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024