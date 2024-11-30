Discover the Wonders of Indian Craftsmanship at 'Master Creations'

The Ministry of Textiles has announced 'Master Creations,' a grand showcase of exceptional handloom and handicraft artistry. Scheduled from December 10 to 15, 2024, this vibrant event will take place at Dilli Haat, INA Market, New Delhi. It aims to celebrate the richness and diversity of India's cultural heritage and craftsmanship.

Visitors will have the opportunity to delve into a colorful tapestry of handcrafted merchandise, including sarees, shawls, embroidered garments, home decor items, and more. Each stall promises a unique blend of India's traditional and contemporary art forms, featuring creations by illustrious artisans. This year's event boasts participation from 157 skilled artists, including 11 Padma Awardees, 18 Shilp Guru Awardees, 22 Sant Kabir Awardees, 113 National Awardees, and 3 Merit Certificate holders, all sharing their exquisite talents with the public.

Aside from exploring the diverse range of crafts, attendees can engage in interactive live demonstrations by weavers and artisans as they fashion intricate fabrics and accessories. A series of cultural performances showcasing traditional music and dance will add to the festival's vibrant atmosphere. Visitors can also indulge in regional cuisines served at various food stalls. With 157 stalls to explore, 'Master Creations' promises an enriching experience for all lovers of art and culture, open daily from 10:30 AM to 9:00 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)