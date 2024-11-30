Gujarat's Dynamic Drive: Championing Rights on World AIDS Day 2024

The Gujarat State AIDS Control Society (GSACS), in partnership with the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) and the state government, is set to unveil a far-reaching awareness campaign for World AIDS Day 2024, focusing on the theme 'Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right.'

This campaign, commencing on December 1, will emphasize the significance of safeguarding the rights of HIV-positive individuals, promoting dignity and well-being. Over the past seven months, Gujarat, along with GSACS, has provided vital counselling, testing, and treatment services to over 2.25 million people, demonstrating significant progress in HIV control.

Statewide activities aiming to eradicate stigma include rallies, street plays, and various competitions, with messages broadcasted in public areas, transport, and on LED screens. As a result of comprehensive efforts, the adult HIV prevalence in Gujarat has declined from 0.20% in 2019 to 0.19% in 2023, with the infection rate dropping to 4 per 100,000 uninfected individuals, as per NACO data.

Notably, from April to October 2024, the GSACS identified over 91,550 HIV-positive individuals through an Index Testing Campaign. Alongside, more than 325 camps under the Integrated Health Campaign offered screening for HIV, TB, Hepatitis B & C, and STIs to thousands. Additionally, under the STI control program, 98,398 patients received necessary care at 60 specialized centres across the state.

With over 8.96 lakh pregnant women tested under the Prevention of Parent-to-Child Transmission programme, Gujarat continues to prioritize early diagnosis and intervention. Complemented by a robust network of NGOs, OST centres, and ICTCs, the state ensures access to free testing and treatment services at its 48 ART centres and numerous other facilities.

The Gujarat government's commitment to eliminating stigma and discrimination against the HIV-positive community is evident through its compliance with the HIV/AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017, and its World AIDS Day activities. The campaign aims to heighten awareness, ensure quality treatment access, and take substantial steps towards an inclusive society.

