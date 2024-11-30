Cactus Pear Revolution: Wakonda's Green Answer to Italy's Arid Challenge
Facing threats from global warming and plant diseases, Italy’s southern agriculture is turning to the resilient cactus pear as a solution. Founded by Andrea Ortenzi, Wakonda is pioneering its use across multiple sectors, including biofuel and food products, promoting sustainability and profitability in arid regions.
Global warming and plant diseases are posing an increasing threat to agriculture in Italy's arid south. But a startup, founded by a former telecoms manager, believes it has found a solution: the cactus pear.
Andrea Ortenzi, who discovered the plant's potential in Brazil, founded Wakonda in 2021. The company aims to turn Italy's southern Puglia region into a flourishing cactus hub amidst the decline of traditional olive crops.
The versatile cactus pear, known for uses from biofuel to animal feed, is experiencing growth worldwide, and Wakonda is actively engaging with local stakeholders to expand its innovative, sustainable agriculture model.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France and Italy Secure Quarterfinal Spots as England Gets Revenge in Nations League
Nisreen Elsaim: The Dual Battle Against War and Climate Change
Jannik Sinner: Italy's Rising Tennis Sensation Overcoming Challenges
Heatwaves and Heartache: The Impact of Climate Change on Youth Mental Health
From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs