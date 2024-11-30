Left Menu

Cactus Pear Revolution: Wakonda's Green Answer to Italy's Arid Challenge

Facing threats from global warming and plant diseases, Italy’s southern agriculture is turning to the resilient cactus pear as a solution. Founded by Andrea Ortenzi, Wakonda is pioneering its use across multiple sectors, including biofuel and food products, promoting sustainability and profitability in arid regions.

Global warming and plant diseases are posing an increasing threat to agriculture in Italy's arid south. But a startup, founded by a former telecoms manager, believes it has found a solution: the cactus pear.

Andrea Ortenzi, who discovered the plant's potential in Brazil, founded Wakonda in 2021. The company aims to turn Italy's southern Puglia region into a flourishing cactus hub amidst the decline of traditional olive crops.

The versatile cactus pear, known for uses from biofuel to animal feed, is experiencing growth worldwide, and Wakonda is actively engaging with local stakeholders to expand its innovative, sustainable agriculture model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

