NDA's 147th Course Graduates: Triumph at Khetarpal Parade Ground

The National Defence Academy's 147th course held its Passing Out Parade at the Khetarpal Parade Ground in Khadakwasla, Pune. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, reviewed the parade. A total of 1,265 cadets participated, with 357 cadets completing their training course and graduating.

Initiated in 2021, the 147th course completed three years of rigorous military instruction. This grand ceremony was shared via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff. It provided details, noting the significant participation of 1,265 cadets and acknowledging Air Chief Marshal Singh's role in the proceedings.

Post-parade, in a solemn moment at the Hut of Remembrance, Air Chief Marshal Singh paid tribute to the Bravehearts commemorated within the academy. Following graduation, cadets will join their specific pre-commissioning institutions; for the Navy, Ezhimala's Indian Naval Academy, Dehradun's Indian Military Academy for the Army, and the Air Force Academy in Dundigal for the Air Force, marking the start of their commissioning journey in the Indian Armed Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)