Cyclone Fengal Unleashes Chaos in Chennai, Imminent Landfall on Tamil Nadu Coast

Chennai found itself at the mercy of Cyclone Fengal on Saturday, as the city grappled with powerful winds and intense rainfall. This severe weather led to numerous trees being uprooted and widespread waterlogging, signaling the disruptive force of an impending cyclonic landfall.

The India Meteorological Department has confirmed that Cyclone Fengal is poised to strike the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram. The storm is advancing with wind speeds up to 90 kmph. Officials are on high alert, coordinating from the Disaster Management Control Room in Puducherry.

Fengal's presence is already marked by heavy rains and deteriorating conditions off Tamil Nadu's coast. Authorities urge people to adhere to safety measures and remain vigilant. With significant flight disruptions and temporary closure of tourist spots, the region braces for further impact as the cyclone approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)